I will definitely return to Kotoko before I retire - Agyeman Badu

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman Badu has reiterated that he will play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko before he retires. He also dismissed the speculation about signing for a Ghana Premier League club in the ongoing transfer period.

The former Udinese midfielder has been unattached after parting ways with the Serie A side Hellas Verona.



”I have said many times that I will definitely return to Kotoko before I finally retire from football but the truth is that for now, I am not ready to make a return to the Ghana Premier League”, he told Hello FM.

”I am currently waiting for some deals and hopefully soon I will be back in Europe to continue my career," he ended.



After making 78 appearances for Ghana and scoring eleven goals in the process, Agyeman Badu announced his retirement from the Black Stars this year.