‘I will develop golf in Africa’ - Mick Aggrey after winning election

Mick Aggrey

Source: Joe Okyere, Contributor

President of Ghana Golf Association (GAA) Mick Aggrey has been elected as the new Secretary General of the African Golf Confederation (AGC)

Mr. Aggrey will play the CEO role by overseeing the day-to-day activities of all the 42 golfing affiliates and also help in the development of the sport in Africa.



‘I have been elected as the secretary general for African Golf Confederation for the next four years, we cover the whole of Africa’s 42 golfing nations and I’m the new secretary general. My job is to coordinate all the activities of 42 affiliated nations.’



On the development of the sport to whip in people’s interest in Africa, he said:



Speaking to Nana Prempeh, Head of Sports for XYZ Broadcasting in an exclusive interview Mr Aggrey revealed 'We want to change the narrative of golf in Africa, the governing bodies in Asia and Latin America have done well by investing hugely for improvement of golf in those continents.

‘I realize that less than one per cent of Africas play Golf which is very low. You compare that to other developed countries and you will know that ours is very low so it’s one key area we want to tackle to improve numbers and change the narrative.’



Mr. Mick Aggrey who’s the current Ghana Golf Association (GGA) president will not contest for the next GGA election as brings his tenure of office to an end.



His new achievement as AGC Secretary General means he will serve for the next four years in that top position.