I will do my best to prove people wrong - Olympics coach on Black Stars B job

Coach of Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker

Coach of Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker has been appointed by the Ghana Football Association as the new coach of the Black Stars B.

He replaces former Ghana international and assistant coach of Cameroon, Ibrahim Tanko who has been jettisoned by the GFA for reasons best known to them.



Coach Annor Walker in an interview with Kumasi FM says that he deserves to be named the coach of Black Stars B and adds that he is ever ready to lead the team.



The Coach who has guided the 'Oly Dade' boys to fourth place in the ongoing league season questioned why he does not merit the appointment stating that he has the abilities to do it.

"Why is it that I cannot coach them," he quizzed



"I believe in myself and I know what I can do. I'm ready to take up the job of the local Black Stars meant for the local players which I think that, with God by my side, I will also do my possible best to prove people wrong."



"I'm one of the best, if not the best in the country," he concluded.