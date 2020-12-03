I will do my best to succeed – Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

Newly appointed Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic has vowed to do his best in order to succeed with the Phobians.

The Serbian trainer was named as the head coach on Tuesday following the demotion of Edward Nii Odoom to the youth team.



The 60-year-old Serbian was in charge of the Phobians when they last won the league in the 2008/09 season.



He will be assisted by Asare Bediako, who was appointed as the assistant coach in November.

Speaking after his appointment, he observed that the rainbow boys have in the past years struggled to win the domestic top-flight and has promised to do his best by winning the league.



“Accra Hearts of Oak have not won the league in the past 11 years. They have a target of winning the trophy. That is good for me also, good for the players who are currently in the squad, officials of the team and to the supporters as well,” he told Wontumi FM.



“So I will do my best to succeed on that, with time we will see, I’m here for them.”