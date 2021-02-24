I will enter the pitch with my car if AC Monza book Serie A qualification - Mario Balotelli

AC Monza forward, Mario Balotelli

AC Monza forward, Mario Balotelli has vowed to enter the stadium with a car should his side book Serie A qualifications next season.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan forward joined the Serie B side and has been impressive so far.



Monza are currently 2nd on the league with 42 points.



After scoring the only in their win over Chievo over the weekend, Mario is aiming to enter the stadium with a car when they book qualification to the Italian topflight.

"If it happens, I will enter the field with the car," he said.



Monza will host Citadella this weekend.