0
Menu
Sports

I will fight for Ghana - Mohammed Salisu declares revenge against Uruguay in World Cup clash

Black Stars Defender, Mohammed Salisu.jpeg Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu has revealed that he won't be treating Ghana's final group game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Uruguay as an ordinary match.

According to the Southampton defender, he still has memories of Ghana's painful exit from the 2010 World Cup and that will serve as additional motivation on December 2.

Asked about how he will approach Ghana's final group game against Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup, Salisu said it is an opportunity for them to seek revenge for Ghanaians.

"Ghanaians are looking forward to that game because we are going for revenge. I’m also looking forward to the game and I need to be with my country and fight for my country. I think I’m part of the revenge."

“When we played against Uruguay at the [2010] World Cup, Ghana was the best team African team at that World Cup and that memory inspires me,” he told Southampton’s media team.

Mohammed Salisu witnessed the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash between Ghana and Uruguay where Luis Saurez used his hand to prevent a goal-bound header from Dominici Adiyah which earned the Black Stars a late-minute penalty.

Unfortunately for Ghana, Asamoah Gyan could not convert from the spot.

Ghana then went on to lose 4-2 on penalties to Uruguay.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: