'I will fight for the badge' - Mohammed Kudus assures West Ham United fans

Mohammed Kudus

New West Ham United signing Mohammed Kudus has pledged to give his all for his team following the completion of his move from Ajax Amsterdam.

The Hammers confirmed the signing of the talented player on Sunday after weeks of negotiations and is expected to wear the No14 shirt.



After signing a five-year deal, with the Premier League side, Kudus emphasised his zeal to move to the Premier League while promising to fight for the reigning Europa Conference League champions.



“I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid,” said Kudus, who will wear the No14 shirt at West Ham.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going.



“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”



Kudus has been a brilliant player for both Ajax and Ghana as he scored 17 goals in all competitions for the Dutch giants while standing out for the Black Stars as well.