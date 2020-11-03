I will finish in top four with any club – Mohammed Polo

Former Hearts coach Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Polo is targeting a return to management and has promised a top-four finish for any club that employs him.

The former Ghana star has not managed any club since 2014 when he was sacked by Hearts of Oak. He was in charge of the Phobians for a year.



Speaking to Bryt FM in Koforidua, he said, “I want to be emphatic; any of the Ghana Premier League clubs that will hire him must be assured of a top-four finish. I would go beyond the top four because I know what I’m capable of doing”

“Anyone who doubts my capabilities should go back and check my records,” he said.



Polo ventured into coaching in 1994 and has managed three clubs since. He has coached Malian top-flight side, Stade Malien and Great Olympics.