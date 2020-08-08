Sports News

I will give Bole a football training pitch in the next NDC government - John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to put up a football training pitch in his hometown of Bole in the Savannah region in the “next NDC government”.

Speaking to the people of Bole during his son Sharaf Mahama’s Football training game with selected players in Bole on Wednesday 4th August 2020, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said; “I was coming to Bole to register so that I can vote in December. My son Sharaf is a footballer who confided in me as to whether there were teams in Bole he could come and play with and to also donate Jerseys and Football.



“I said ofcourse there are very good Footballers in Bole and after sitting to watch you play, I can only say the sky will be your limit. It shows that Bole can also produce first class talents”; the former President said.



Mr Mahama added; “I have also asked Hon Yussif Sulemana MP for Bole Bamboi Constituency to look for space so that we build a training pitch for footballers in Bole.



Former President Mahama said the next NDC government will develop hugely in sports, so that a young man in this country who is into swimming, football, athletics, Basketball and so on can pursue it and reach their highest.



“Football or sport can create a lot of jobs for our people and the next NDC government will take it seriously”; he added.

The Bole District Football Association Vice- Chairman Mr Bakari Yahaya on behalf of the Chairman Mr Ewuntomah Joachim thanked former President John Dramani Mahama and his son Mr Sharaf and put before them somw challenges facing football in Bole.



Mr Yahaya said; “We are very grateful to have you in our mist this afternoon one of the prominent son of Gonjaland, Sharaf Mahama to help promote football in Bole and also to sell out our young but talented ones to the world.



“Your Excellency football now have an organised association which is led by a chairman and other executives of which an election was conducted by GFA. As young as we are as an association, we have a lot of challenges in the district due to unavoidable resources and this makes the Association face a lot of difficulties in running the affairs of football in the Bole District”.



Bakari Yahaya mentioned aome of the challenges as lack of pitches; lack of Jerseys; lack of Footballs and requested for a mini bus to patrol the entire District to enable the Association reach out the various teams in the District.



The National Campaign Manager of the National NDC Prof Joshua Alabi presented Jerseys and footballs to the Bole District Football Association on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama and his son Mr Sharaf Mahama.

The training match ended 2-1 in favour of Sharaf Mahama’s side as he scored the winning goal.



A Bole player Sani Ozil had scored earlier and Sharaf’s team mate equalised before the attacker Sharaf Mahama scored the winning goal for his side infront of his father.



The training game was played at the astro football pitch of a plush hotel under construction in Bole.

