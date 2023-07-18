0
Menu
Sports

I will give everything to earn Black Stars call-up - Ibrahim Sulemana

Ibrahim Sulemana 04 At 19.jpeg Ibrahim Sulemana has his eyes set on a Black Stars call-up

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian young talent Ibrahim Sulemana has set his sights on earning a call-up to Black Stars as he begins his journey with Cagliari Calcio in Serie A.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who recently joined Cagliari on a four-year deal from Hellas Verona, is determined to don the national colors and represent his beloved country on the international stage.

In an interview with his club's YouTube channel, Sulemana expressed his dedication to performing at his best to catch the attention of the national team selectors.

He said, "I'm giving everything, I hope to play well, and when the time comes to be called up, I'd like to play for Ghana because I love my country."

The young talent's admiration for the four-time African champions is evident, and he is eager to showcase his skills on the international stage.

On working with 71-year-old Claudio Ranieri, he said: "I like to learn, constantly improve. Being coached by one of the most experienced Italian coaches in the world, who has led top European clubs and won a Premier League will help me do it."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court