I will give my best at Cagliari as I did at Juventus and Inter - Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana international midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has said he always gives his best in the Italian Serie A despite changing clubs.

Asamoah signed for Cagliari Calcio in February 2021, three months after parting ways with Internazionale.



The 32-year-old claims he played to win the Scudetto or seek qualification to the UEFA Champions League during his days at Inter and Juventus and he gave his best all the time.



Asamoah says it is the same mindset or mentality taken to Cagliari.

"Even with Juve and Inter I have always played for the Scudetto or for qualification in the Champions League, this does not change my approach to the new reality: in Serie A you must always be positive and always give your best." Il Corriere dello Sports reported.



Asamoah has made three appearances so far for the Islanders since joining them.