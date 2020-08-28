Sports News

I will have my time to tell my story – Felix Annan on situations at Kotoko

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan, has addressed his situation at the club, saying he gets angry because he did not just use one or two days to establish himself in the local scene.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper lost his number one spot at the club when he sought permission to wed his girlfriend after matchday four of the truncated Ghana Premier League season.



His place has since been taken by the then second-choice goalkeeper, Kwame Baah.



“The reason sometimes I get hurt is that I didn’t take a day or two to establish myself”, Annan told Topical Radio in Germany.



“With no help, hard work, and help from God I was able to succeed in the local scene and get call ups to the national teams.”



Felix Annan joined Asante Kotoko in 2011 from Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord, now WAFA.

“This was the time the club should have been pushing me ahead, if I have even lost form, they should have tried to help in bringing me up. For me, I won’t talk too much.



“The respect I have for the fans and the love they’ve always shown me is enough."



“I have my time I will tell my story. If we’re doing things right, we should always do it right."



“If it gets to some time, try to protect the people who are at the top, but for here we try to bring down the people who have found their way up.”



Felix Annan kept the post only four times in the called-off 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

