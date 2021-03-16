I will help transform GOC with my football ideas - Frederick Acheampong

Newly elected Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee Frederick Acheampong has disclosed his desire to transform the GOC with the worth of knowledge he has earned as a football administrator.

The former Ashantigold CEO emphasized that the GOC was a bigger entity that has succumbed to the Ghana Football Association due to the brand football has invented for itself.



Frederick Acheampong, however, noted that he will assist the GOC leverage on opportunities connected to football.



“The GOC is supposed to be bigger than the GFA but football is the passion of the nation and the branding and everything is bigger. So the ideas that I get from football I can transfer the same to the GOC. There’s a lot of areas football is thriving and we can leverage on that and build the GOC towards that,” he stated.



According to him, funds generated by the GOC must be put to effective use to eradicate the usual syndrome of athletes not getting money to participate in tournaments.



“The money that comes to the GOC is very little so if you don’t put it to judicious use, you will be worrying a lot of athletes,” Frederick Acheampong stated.

Frederick Acheampong who spoke exclusively to Ghanaweb after being elected as the Treasurer of GOC expressed his gratitude to delegates for reposing their trust in him. He also recommended amendments to the GOC constitution to correspond to modern-day football.



“I’m grateful for the trust reposed in me by the delegates of the Ghana Olympic Committee, I believe there is a lot we have to do at the GOC starting with the constitution. It requires a lot of amendment in terms of modern-day sports administration, I have read through the whole constitution.”



Fred Achee as he is popularly known worked with Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold as the Chief Executive Officer before earning his appointment unto the Ghana Football Association’s Executive Member Board.



Watch video below



