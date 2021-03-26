I will improve King Faisal – Coach Kasim Gokyildiz

King Faisal head coach, Kasim Gokyildiz

The newly-appointed head coach of King Faisal, Kasim Gokyildiz has promised to do everything possible to improve on the performance of the club in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The Isha Allah boys have been struggling in the domestic top-flight league and could be relegated if they don't improve their game in the second round of the season.



They currently sit in the 16th position with 17 points after 17 matches.



But according to the Turkish trainer, he will prove to everyone how best the team is when the second half of the season starts.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Otec FM, he said, "The playing materials are good but the only thing is that they need a little improvement and that's why I'm here. I have to work well and change the position of the team (King Faisal) to prove to everyone how best the team is."



He continued that, "I do not go anywhere only to be a coach but to improve the team. I know what to do and where to start because I was impressed on my first day at training. It is only a matter of time, King Faisal will rise on the league log."



Kasim Gokyildiz had a short spell with Ashantigold last year and is back to lead King Faisal as they battle relegation.