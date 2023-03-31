I will invite Afena-Gyan if he's playing well - Ibrahim Tanko

Felix Afena-Gyan

Black Meteors head coach, Ibrahim Tanko says Felix Afena-Gyan will only be invited if he is on form and playing well.

The 20-year-old rejected a call-up ahead of the back-to-back games against Algeria in the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers despite being named in Ghana's squad for the games.



Despite his absence, Ghana recorded a 2-1 aggregate win to secure qualification for the tournament that will be hosted in Morocco next year.



Speaking after the game, Tanko confirmed that he named the Cremonese forward in his squad but the agent insisted the forward was not ready to play.



According to him, Afena-Gyanw will only return to the squad if he is on form and playing well.

“We gave him an invitation but he didn’t come”. I think is the Football Association that can speak as to why he decided not to come.



“I spoke with his agent on four occasions but he kept telling us his player was not ready but when it gets to the main tournament and he is playing well, why not? I will call him.”



The U-23 AFCON will serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in France where the top three finishers will book a place in the men’s football competition.