I will keep on working to improve - Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah

Liverpool defender, Jarell Quansah

Liverpool defender, Jarell Quansah says he will continue to work to improve his game.

The promising defender featured in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday in the third round of games.



Quansah provided the assist for Diogo Jota’s goal in the 89th minute to seal the win after Liverpool got earlier goals from Dominik Szoboslai and Cody Gakpo.



“I just prefer defending but obviously if I can contribute with an assist or a goal every now and again, I’m always happy. It’s been nice (playing at the senior level) I’ve wanted to do it. I just wanted the opportunity, that was the biggest thing for me," the 20-year-old told the club website.

“I’m glad that I’ve had it and taken it so far, but it’s about kicking on and improving, I’ve got so much to improve still; times in the game there I’ve given the ball away. I’m a perfectionist so I’m always working on the pitch to get better and better," he added.



Liverpool has been drawn against fellow Premier League side AFC Bournemouth in the fourth round games.



The Liverpool Academy product is the grandson of former Black Stars player Samuel Quansah and is eligible to play international football for Ghana, Scotland, England or Barbados.