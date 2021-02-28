I will make sure some individuals at Sports Ministry go to jail – Isaac Dogboe

Former Bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe

Former Bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe has sworn to cause the imprisonment of some officials at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Dogboe in social media post vowed to ensure the said persons go to jail.



“I’m going to make sure some individuals at the Ministry of Sports Go to Jail. Mark It On The Wall!!!” Dogboe tweeted.



Dogboe’s post was however silent on the reasons for which he would institute legal action against the persons. No name was also mentioned in the short post made on Twitter.



Dogboe recently confirmed that his father Paul Dogboe is no longer part of his management team.



In a Starr FM interview that Dogboe confirmed that he has made changes to backroom staff and his father was a victim of the changes.

“Right now I’m self-managed, no more managed by my dad, a lot happened over the years and since I took control I said to myself, It’s time to restructure and rebuild some of the bridges that were broken.”



He stated further that no malice was attached and that he still has a very good relationship with his father.



“A lot of people are putting our situation in a negative light. The only thing happening between my father and me is that he’s no more training and managing me and I don’t see anything negative about that”, he said.



“I informed him of my decision to want to be in charge and everything is fine, I hold my family in very high esteem. I believe if there’s any problem between myself and my father, I believe he can call and sit me down as a son and talk to me.”