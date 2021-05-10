I will not be swayed by the numerous MVP awards – Ibrahim Salifu

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Ibrahim Salifu

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Ibrahim Salifu has said that he will not be swollen-headed by the numerous Man of the Match Awards he has won in the Ghana Premier League.

Ibrahim Salifu was named as the Man of the Match as the Phobians beat King Faisal 2-0 on Sunday night in the late kick-off of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



This becomes Salifu’s sixth Man of the Match Awards having played the first round of the season with relegation-threatened club Techiman Eleven Wonders.



Speaking at the post-match conference, the midfielder stated that he will continue to work hard despite winning the highest number of Man of the Match Awards in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

“The game [against King Faisal] was a tough one but little things helped us claim all the three points."



“Winning man of the match is good for me. However, I will not let it end there, I will continue to listen to the coaches and continue to give my best in the remaining matches.” Ibrahim Salifu said.