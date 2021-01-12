I will not underestimate Marinez - Richard Commey speaks on upcoming fight

Former IBF lightweight Champion, Richard Oblitey Commey

Ghanaian boxer and former IBF lightweight Champion, Richard Oblitey Commey, has spoken about his upcoming bout against Dominican professional boxer, Jackson Marinez.

The bout between the Ghanaian and the Dominican has been scheduled for February 13, 2021.



Commey will be returning to the boxing ring after his loss to American boxer, Teofimo Lopez, in 2019.



Jackson Marinez on the other hand secured a 12 round win over Rolando Romero in August 2019 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Speaking ahead of the bout, Commey has promised not to leave any stone unturned.



“I don’t think it was a robbery as that is a strong word,” admits Commey, though he is of the belief that Marinez deserved the nod, “I believe Romero got the [house] decision just like Robert Easter Jr. did in our world lightweight title fight back in 2016."



“Once this fight is out of the way and I am victorious then we can speak about world titles,” Commey notes. “I am not underestimating Marinez one bit; he has my full attention," Commey concluded.