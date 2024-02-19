I will only rate Nora Hauptle after she's done with her work - Gifty Oware-Mensah

Coach Nora Hauptle

Management Committee Chair of the Black Queens, Gifty Oware-Mensah has explained that she will only rate Nora Hauptle after her time as Black Queens head coach is up.

She acknowledged Hauptle's achievements since her appointment but emphasized the importance of giving her space to work rather than rating her impact.



"Nora has done well. I am not the type that goes out quickly to say people have done so well because until it's done, never say never," Gifty Oware-Mensah said on JoyNews.



She added, "For football, it's a win, lose or draw. We will win some, lose some and draw some. So far if we are to rate her, she's done well but I will only rate her after she's left the stage."

Since Nora Hauptle's appointment, she has overseen 11 matches, comprising 8 competitive fixtures and 3 friendly encounters.



The team has emerged victorious in 10 out of the 11 games, suffering only a single defeat with a total of 34 goals scored while conceding just two.



Currently, the Black Queens are gearing up for the first leg of their third-round qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games against Zambia to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23.



JNA/DO