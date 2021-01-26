I will play Gyan even if he is 20% fit – Bashir Hayford

Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford

Bashir Hayford, the head coach of Legon Cities is counting on Asamoah Gyan to join his teammates on the field before the end of the first round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The former Black Stars skipper has been out since December with a groin injury and there appears to be a definite date for his return.



Speaking after their 5-2 victory over Legon Cities on Saturday, Bashir Hayford expressed the hope that Gyan will join the team before the first round of the season comes to a close.



The experienced gaffer said that Gyan still features prominently in his plans and will make use of his services once he is ready.



The former Kotoko coach said even if Gyan turns up at training 20% fit, he will field him for a competitive game.

”Asamoah Gyan complained about groin just two days to our game and the physio gave him two weeks to come back, there is no coach who will have Asamoah Gyan in his team and bench him. If Gyan is even just 20% fit I will use him, I can only say that hopefully, we might see him before the end of the first round” he said.



Gyan joined Legon Cities on a year deal reportedly worth $1million.



Ghana’s record goalscorer has played just three games for The Royals who are lying 17th on the 18-team league.