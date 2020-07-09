Sports News

I will play for Hearts of Oak if they need my services - Danlad Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad

Asante Kotoko S.C goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad has refused to rule out a future move to their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak S.C.

Danlad was tipped by many football pundits to be one of the best goalkeepers the country have produced in recent times, but he is way down the pecking order at Kotoko and was sent out on loan to Berekum Chelsea in the canceled 2019-2020 season where he was having a successful debut in the top flight.



Speaking to Metro FM the goalkeeper said he doesn’t see the Accra-based club coming for his services anytime soon since he’s contracted to their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.



“There is a rivalry between Kotoko and Hearts so it will be difficult for Hearts of oak to approach me but when I think am not playing for Kotoko again and my service is not needed then I will opt for Hearts if only they need my services,”

“The reason why there is a massive pressure in Asante Kotoko is that the club is a traditional one and with their achievements, I can say it is the greatest club in the whole of Africa,”



Accra Hearts of Oak has signed Kotoko gaolkeepers in the past namely Ernest Sowah and Soulama Abdoulaye

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.