I will retire if Rasheed Idowu beats me in a rematch - Bastie Samir

Ghanaian boxer, Bastie Samir has vowed to retire from boxing if Nigerian boxer, Rasheed Idowu beats him in a rematch.

Rasheed defeated Bastie Samir via a second-round knockout with a combination of punches to end their vacant Universal Boxing Organization [UBO] African Light Heavyweight title fight.



The fight was stopped after the second knockdown as Bastie Samir lost consciousness until the medical team revived him.



Despite the annihilation by the Nigerian boxer, Bastie Samir still wants a rematch. He explained that Rasheed injured him with a foul punch which he believes led to his defeat.



“The truth is that when he punched the back of my head, I shouldn’t have continued the fight but I continued to fight that’s why it became a draw,” Bastie Samir said on Asempa FM.



The 37-year-old revealed that he wants a rematch to vindicate himself and if he fails to beat Rasheed, he would retire from boxing.

“I don’t want to talk about the whole issue, the mess has already happened. All I want now is a rematch. If he’s able to beat me in the rematch, then I will rate him as a champion.”



“I will give him a rematch and this time I am putting my boxing career on the line. If he beats me in the rematch, I will retire from boxing,” Bastie Samir said as monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



Rasheed Idowu was initially denied a win despite knocking down Bastie Samir twice to end their fight. However, the UBO later declared him the winner of the fight earning the African Light Heavyweight title.



