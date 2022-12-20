I will revive Ghana Immigration Service sports - Comptroller-General

The Comptroller-General of GIS, Kwame Asuah-Takyi

Source: Richard Atchore, Contributor

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and a known sports enthusiast, Lawyer Kwame Asuah -Takyi has promised to revitalize the GIS sports department.

The one time fiercely assembled sports team has lost its biting powers across the various platforms led by football and volleyball.



With five sporting disciplines currently operating under the Ghana Immigration Service, the sector used to boast of some star names in the past few decades.



The main operational sports under the Ghana Immigration Service are Athletics, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Football and Tennis.



Speaking on the fortunes of the Ghana Immigration Service sports , lawyer Kwame Asuah Takyi pledged to retool the sector to make it competitive and attractive like it used to be.



He made this pronouncement on Friday December 16, 2022 at McDonald La Town Park during a football match between the Immigration Senior Officers and the Junior staff.



"It has come to my knowledge that, as a service, the sports disciplines has come down woefully. So as the head now, the issue is that, you know our Comptroller General love sports, so why is it that during his time, our sports has come down. I Iove and I believe in sports because sports is about discipline. So this evening on behalf of my management, I will do a kick to signify this year's football match between the Senior Officers and the Junior Officers", lawyer Kwame Asuah Takyi told the officers present.

He added , "Last year, I was here to the kick in my sporting attire, unfortunately this year, am in my uniform. But the most important thing is that, am here in body to see me doing the kick.



And I thank God that we met once again".



The Junior officers defeated the Senior officers by a vloan goal in the men's category while in the women's category, the senior officers lost 4-3 to the Junior officers.



About Lawyer Kwame Asuah -Takyi



Lawyer Kwame Asuah -Takyi was appointed the Vice Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association from 2006 to 2014 and presently a member of the Appeals Committee of GFA and a former member of the GFA's Legal Committee.



He was a member of Accra Great Olympics Management Team from 1999-2004 and is currently the Secretary to the Board of Directors of Great Olympics.