‘I will score more goals this year’ - Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, says Ghanaians should expect more goals from him this year as he prepares to join a new club.

The 27-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Serbian side Red Star Belgrade following the expiration of his contract in December 2020.



He scored 60 goals in over 100 appearances for his former club despite his recurring injury situation in the latter part of his Red Star career.



Boakye-Yiadom managed to play only eight games in the 2020/21 season scoring two goals before leaving the club.



With a supposed move to German Bundesliga side Schalke, Boakye Yiadom has promised to score more goals for both the club and country and Ghanaians should watch out.

“This year I will score more goals. I have the grace of God and I know something will happen. This year it will happen for both club and country”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Boakye-Yiadom also showed his desire to play for Asante Kotoko before he retires from football.



“I will come and play Asante Kotoko before I retire. If I have one year to play I will come play for them," he said.