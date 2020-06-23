Sports News

I will still contribute to sports development - Alex Agyekum

The Chairman for the Parliamentary Committee on Sports and Culture, Hon Alex Agyekum says he will continue to contribute to the development of Sports despite losing his seat in the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary elections held over the weekend.

The Member of Parliament for Mpohor constituency lost his seat to John Amoah Saani in the primaries. He polled 101 votes against John Saani’s 192 votes.



Despite losing his seat in parliament which will see him exit the role he holds as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Alex Agyekum has offered to help in any role to help in the development of Sports.



“I will be ready to help in any capacity in the development of sports when called upon by the government. Even if I am not a member of parliament, I am a Ghanaian so any responsibility that will be given to me by the president in terms of contributing to sports, I will be ready to contribute,” he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

“The fact that I am no longer a member of parliament doesn’t mean I can’t help,” he added.



Alex Agyekum served two terms as Member of Parliament for Mpohor constituency.

