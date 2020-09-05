Sports News

I will support whoever gets GFA Technical Director job - Professor Mintah

Former Black Stars psychologist, Professor J.K Mintah

Former Black Stars psychologist, Professor J.K Mintah says he’s ever ready to support anybody who will be appointed as the new Technical Director for the Ghana Football Association.

The country’s football governing body is set to name a new Technical Director following the exit of Francis Oti Akenteng in March this year.



According to reports three local coaches and three expatriates have been shortlisted for the job in a statement issued by the GFA.



However, the renowned Ghanaian trainer Professor Mintah who is also interested in the vacant position opined in an interview at with Citi FM that , he is ever ready to rallied behind anybody that will be appointed to the position.

“l will support whoever gets the Ghana Football Technical Director job.”



"We are all Ghanaians and we want to move forward so am ready to back who is been appointed," he stated.

