I will try and score more goals for Besiktas - Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey in celebration mood

Ghanaian international, Daniel Amartey hopes to score more goals for his new club Besiktas.

Having departed England's Leicester City, where he had been plying his trade, the seasoned defender joined the ranks of the Turkish Super Lig club in July on a free transfer.



Amartey marked his first appearance for Besiktas scoring a goal on his debut in the Europa Conference League match against KF TiranaEn.



The Black Stars' centre-back soared with a header that found the back of the net, contributing to Besiktas' 2-0 victory.



Reflecting on his goal-scoring achievement, Amartey expressed confidence that his scoring fortunes will be more favourable at his new club than it was at Leicester.

The defender said, “I played 7 years in Leicester, played 145 matches, I could only score 3 goals. I had a goal celebration in my first match here. Beşiktaş has been lucky for me. I will continue to search for goals in set pieces. I hope I continue to score goals like this."



Amartey also pledged to invest unwavering effort in assisting his new club in securing trophies during the upcoming 2023/24 football season.



JNA