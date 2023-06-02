1
Menu
Sports

I will visit Hearts of Oak players at their training grounds to motivate them - Nettey

Nettey Training Ex Hearts of Oak player, Emmanuel Nettey

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Emmanuel Nettey, a former midfielder for Hearts of Oak, is expected to inspire a wave of motivation among his former team's players.

Nettey has committed to paying a visit to Hearts of Oak players at their training facility and extending his support and encouragement to revive their spirits.

Accra Hearts of Oak's performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League has been poor. The Phobians are 8th on the league table with 45 points. They will clash with Real Tamale United in the match week 33 game.

"I have actually met some of them I have been to two of their last matches and I actually spoke to some of them. But then I believe before the league will end I will try and visit their training grounds," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"Because some of them I chat them on daily basis to know what is wrong this is not how we met the club. If you cant do it well don't spoil it leave it like that but I believe it is not just the players most of the supporters are saying a lot of things about management

"If the results are not coming it is only the players. When we came we just forgot what the media is saying go on the field and do what we are suppose to that made Hearts of Oak attractive", he added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe