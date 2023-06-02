I will visit Hearts of Oak players at their training grounds to motivate them - Nettey

Ex Hearts of Oak player, Emmanuel Nettey

Emmanuel Nettey, a former midfielder for Hearts of Oak, is expected to inspire a wave of motivation among his former team's players.

Nettey has committed to paying a visit to Hearts of Oak players at their training facility and extending his support and encouragement to revive their spirits.



Accra Hearts of Oak's performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League has been poor. The Phobians are 8th on the league table with 45 points. They will clash with Real Tamale United in the match week 33 game.



"I have actually met some of them I have been to two of their last matches and I actually spoke to some of them. But then I believe before the league will end I will try and visit their training grounds," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com

"Because some of them I chat them on daily basis to know what is wrong this is not how we met the club. If you cant do it well don't spoil it leave it like that but I believe it is not just the players most of the supporters are saying a lot of things about management



"If the results are not coming it is only the players. When we came we just forgot what the media is saying go on the field and do what we are suppose to that made Hearts of Oak attractive", he added.