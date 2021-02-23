I wish Ashantigold SC all the best - Milovan Cirkovic as he leaves club

Serbian tactician, Milovan Cirkovic has extended a message of goodwill to Ashanti Gold SC after leaving his post.
The coach who was appointed by the Miners in November 2020 has today mutually seen his contract terminated as reportedly earlier by footballghana.com.
Speaking to Oyerepa FM, Coach Milovan Cirkovic has opened up on why he has left Ashgold.
“My health is not the best and have to leave. It's not true am running away from any challenges, I am not fit,” the coach said in an interview on Tuesday evening.
Coach Cirkovic continued, “I wish Ashantigold all the best in their future endeavors."
“I wanted to stay longer but that's not the case. The supporters, players, and management I wish them well,” he concluded.
- Two referees banned from officiating for the rest of the league season
- Kotoko CEO pleads with govt to speed up renovation works at Baba Yara Sports Stadium
- Ghana Women's Premier League set to have 18 teams next season
- Benjamin Arthur happy to join Medeama, pledges to contribute his bit towards the success of the club
- 'He is a brilliant player' – Medeama coach Samuel Boadu on new signing Benjamin Arthur
- Read all related articles