I wish Great Olympics wins this season's GPL - Benjamin Tetteh

A photograph of Benjamin Tetteh on the pitch

• Benjamin Tetteh wants Accra Great Olympics winning the league based on their current performance

• He noted that despite being Hearts of Oak supporter and former Dreams FC player he still supports Accra Great Olympics



• Accra Great Olympics are currently at the fourth position on the table with 46 points



Former Dreams FC forward who currently plays in the Turkish Super for Yeni Matalyaspor on loan from Sparta Prague has thrown his support for Accra Great Olympics in the ongoing Ghana Premier League despite being Hearts of Oak supporter and former Dreams FC player.



Benjamin Tetteh wants Accra Great Olympics to win the league based on their current performance and how they have suffered to win the title for a long term.

Accra Great Olympics are currently at the fourth position on the table with 46 points.



In an interview with the former Dreams FC player, he insisted, "I love Great Olympics and I personally wish they can win the league because I think they've done so well with the history that they have and I think this season they are doing incredibly well."



He also insisted that in the previous seasons at a point in time, you’ll expect the team in the relegation place but now they are fighting for the title, so he will be very glad if Great Olympics wins the league but he will still be happy for any club winning the league.