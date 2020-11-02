I wish he was a Man Utd player - Roy Keane on Partey

Former Manchester United player Roy Keane and Thomas Partey

Former Manchester United player and club legend Roy Keane has expressed the wish that Thomas Partey was a Manchester United player.

The former Irish captain spoke highly about the Ghanaian after his class performance for Arsenal against Manchester United on Sunday.



Speaking on Partey’s performance, Roy Keane said, “the more I watch him, the more I wish he was in Manchester United’s midfield.”



He added: “I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick Viera did at Arsenal.” Thomas Partey played his first game against a big six opponent in the English Premier League on Sunday.



In a game that gave Arsenal a slender one goal victory, the Ghanaian international stole the headlines.

A stacked stat sheet from an excellent midfield display saw football pundits and followers speak highly of the former Atletico Madrid man.



Partey completed a total of 79 touches, 3 successful dribbles, and had a passing accuracy of 93% while winning 71% of his duels.



He moved to Arsenal from Spain for £45 million in October and has played in three games for the club so far.