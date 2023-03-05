0
I wish it's still a dream - Sulley Muntari yet to come to terms with Christian Atsu's demise

Sun, 5 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari, is yet to come to terms with the demise of his former national teammate, Christian Atsu.

According to Sulley Muntari, it still feels like a dream for him and he wants to wake up to the news that Christian Atsu is alive and not dead.

The pain was too much for the former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder who couldn't hold back his tears and had to be consoled by Black Stars goalkeeper's coach, Richard Kingston.

Saturday, March 4, 2023, marked exactly two weeks since Christian Atsu's body was retrieved from the debris following the devastating earthquake that hit the southeastern part of Turkey and Syria.

Sulley Muntari and his colleague former Black Stars players joined hundreds of Ghanaians who had gathered at the Adjiringanor Astroturf Park to offer their condolences to the family of Christian Atsu.

Christian Atsu, before his demise, made 65 appearances for the Black Stars after making his debut in an international friendly game against Lesotho at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 2012.

Watch Sulley Muntari's interview below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
