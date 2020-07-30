I wish to see Andre and Jordan Ayew in the Premier League again- Rahim Ayew

Click to read all about coronavirus →
FC Europa defender, Rahim Ayew has said he is hoping to see his younger brothers, Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew play together again in the English Premier League again.
Andre Ayew hopes of playing in the Premier League next season has been shutters after Swansea City lost 3:1 to Brentford in the semifinals of the Championship playoff at the Griffin Park.
Jordan and Andre moved to the Premier League in 2015 and joined Aston Villa and Swansea City respectively.
In the 2017-18 season, Andre and Jordan played for Swansea in the Premier League together as the Swans were relegated on that occasion.
Speaking to Joy Sports, Rahim stated that“I hope to see them play in the Premier League again. It wouldn’t be the first and it will not be the last as well.”
“I always prefer them being in one team. But sometimes I prefer them playing against each other. It goes both ways”, the Europa defender added.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Andre Ayew set for Swansea future talks after Premier League promotion failure
- Fortuna Dusseldorf finally part ways with Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey
- Premier League: List of Ghanaian players who have won club’s Best Player and Best Goal Awards
- Latif Blessing eyes Black Stars call-up under CK Akonnor
- 'We knew Salisu preferred the Premier League' - Rennes President Nicolas Holveck
- Read all related articles