‘I wish you success’ - Kenichi Yatsuhashi excited for Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko with Kenichi Yatsuhashi

Former Accra Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has wished Yaw Preko well after taking the coaching reins of Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics.

Preko got the nod to become Great Olympics coach on Tuesday after Annor Walker who has been at the helm since the start of the season became indisposed.



The former Ghana winger together with his newly appointed assistant, Godwin Attram met with the playing body on Tuesday during their evening training session at the La McDan Park.



Yatsuhashi could not hide his delight over the appointment of his former right hand man, Preko.



The Japanese tactician wished Preko success in his new adventure.

“Hearts-era assistant coach Yaw Preko has been appointed coach of the Great Olympics. The standings will change at the end of Week 9. I'm glad he returned to the scene. I wish you success! Yatsuhashi wrote on Twitter.



The pair worked together at Hearts of Oak and Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah.



Meanwhile, Preko is expected to begin his adventure this weekend when the Dade Boys plays as guests to Inter Allies on Matchday 9.