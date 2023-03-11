I won’t celebrate if I score against Hearts of Oak - Abednego Tetteh

Abednego Tetteh

Bibiani Gold Stars striker, Abednego Tetteh has committed not to rejoice should he score against former club Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday.

The President's Cup champions will play Bibiani Gold Stars tomorrow at Duns Park in match week 21 of the Ghana Premier League.



Nevertheless, Abednego Tetteh, who departed Accra Hearts of Oak in August 2021 following a fruitless stint, has pledged to score against the Phobians but would forgo celebrating out of respect for the club. He also urged the Phobians to also forgive him if there is a celebration.

“I won’t celebrate if I score against Hearts of Oak tomorrow at Duns Park because I have huge respect for them as a former club. I’m hoping to score against them but they should forgive me even if I celebrate after scoring against them,” Tetteh told Wontumi Radio/TV



Gold Stars will be hoping Tetteh finds the back of the net against Hearts of Oak to increase their chance of moving up the table.