I won't end my career in Ghana – Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has said that unlike his former teammate Asamoah Gyan, he will not end his career in the Ghana Premier League.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is currently a free agent after mutually parting ways with Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona some few weeks ago.



The former Asante Kotoko midfielder has said on several occasions that he has an unfinished business with the Porcupines and it was perceived that he will join Asamoah Gyan in the Ghana Premier League.



But in an interview with Footballmadeinghana, Badu stated that returning to the Ghana Premier League is not an option for him should he decide to call it quits.

He hinted that he might return to Ghana as a scout and not a footballer.



“If I stop playing football today, I don’t think I will come to Ghana to play. If I stop, I stop but there is a lot of work in the club which I can do; scouting of players and others."



"But I want to be emphatic, at the twilight of my career I don’t think I will come back to Ghana to continue” he concluded.