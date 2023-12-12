I won't force my son to pick Ghana over Germany - CK Akonnor

Charles Kwablan Hermann

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has disclosed that he will not rush his son's decision-making process regarding which country to represent at the senior level.

CK Akonnor believes it is premature to bring a young player like his son Charles Kwablan Hermann from abroad to represent the national team at the juvenile level when there are local talents available.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, the ex-Wolfsburg player commended his son for his contribution to Germany's success in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.



However, he expressed a desire for his son to mature before making a decision about his international football allegiance.



"At their age, we are not keen on these under-17 commitments, and who will pay for a ticket for somebody to come to Africa to play for under-17? Another thing too is that maybe they should look at the talent in Ghana and use them," Akonnor remarked.



While acknowledging that, at the senior level, he would wholeheartedly support his 17-year-old son's decision to represent the country.

Click here to follow GhanaWeb Sports WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/EK