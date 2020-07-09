Sports News

I won't lobby for Kotoko CEO job - Kofi Manu

Outspoken football administrator, Kofi Manu

Outspoken football administrator, Kofi Manu has said he is open to accept

Asante Kotoko C.E.O job but will not lobby for the position.



The Ghana Premier League giants are in search of a new C.E.O following the exit of George Amoako.



Despite a five-member team put in place to run the affairs of the club, the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Player Status Committee chairman says he will welcome the offer but will not lobby for the position.



"I will accept the Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer job but I won't lobby for the job," he told Ashh FM.

The George Amoako led management was disbanded after the inauguration of the new Board of Directors.



However, Mr. Joseph Yaw Adu has been named as the acting C.E.O while Mr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, Mr. Martin Kwaku Brobbey, Lawyer Kwamena Mensah and Miss Evelyn Nsiah-Asare are members of the interim management committee.



Kofi Manu currently works with Aduana Stars.

