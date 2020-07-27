Sports News

I won’t regret it if I don’t play for Black Stars – Nana Bonsu

Ghana international Nana Bonsu

Enugu Rangers F.C goalkeeper, Nana Bonsu, has said he has no problem if he does not get to feature for the Black Stars.

Nana Bonsu has consistently been overlooked by the technical handlers of the Black Stars despite his outstanding performance with the Nigerian side.



The former Ashantigold goalie recently disclosed that he is in talks with Nigeria to switch nationality due to lack of involvement in the Ghana national setup.

Speaking to Kumasi based Angel FM, he said, “It’s been five season now in Nigeria with marvelous performances yet I don’t get Black Stars opportunities. I was nominated in the SWAG best goalkeepers award last year but I was unable to get a call-up”



“So if I don’t play for the Black Stars it won’t worry me because I am happy with how far the Lord has brought me” he said.

