I won’t regret it if I don’t play for Black Stars – Nana Bonsu

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Enugu Rangers F.C goalkeeper, Nana Bonsu, has said he has no problem if he does not get to feature for the Black Stars.
Nana Bonsu has consistently been overlooked by the technical handlers of the Black Stars despite his outstanding performance with the Nigerian side.
The former Ashantigold goalie recently disclosed that he is in talks with Nigeria to switch nationality due to lack of involvement in the Ghana national setup.
Speaking to Kumasi based Angel FM, he said, “It’s been five season now in Nigeria with marvelous performances yet I don’t get Black Stars opportunities. I was nominated in the SWAG best goalkeepers award last year but I was unable to get a call-up”
“So if I don’t play for the Black Stars it won’t worry me because I am happy with how far the Lord has brought me” he said.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Fatau Dauda: ‘How my journey as a goalie begun’
- Akonnor, Kuffour laud Black Stars for 'touching' coronavirus contributions
- My aim is to play for Black Stars – Goalkeeper Frank Boateng
- Prince Tagoe reveals why he played as a wing back at 2010 World Cup
- Andre Ayew will win AFCON as Black Stars captain - Prince Tagoe
- Read all related articles