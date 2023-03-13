I won't stop my children from representing Ghana - Jamaica's Asafa Powell

Asafa Powell and his wife

Jamaican sprint legend Asafa Powell has promised not to stand in the way of any of his children if they decide to compete for Ghana instead of Jamaica.

Asafa Powell told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview that some of his children have shown interest in taking after him.



He assured that as a father and celebrated sprinter, he will offer his children the best of support and guidance should they decide to represent Ghana and not his country.



“I have kids, two of them with my current wife. With her being Ghanaian, there is going to be pressure on which country they compete for but … My kids have shown signs of being athletic.



“I will support them. I will just be the supporting factor and guide them where sports are concerned. If they want to compete for Ghana, I will support them and if they pick Jamaica, I will support them,” he said.



Asafa Powell also disclosed his intention to go into full-time coaching and contribute to the sport that made him a global icon.

He believes coaching will give him the right opportunity to pay back to the sport and help unearth the next crop of athletes.



“I definitely would like to be a coach. I love track and field and will help in whatever way I can to help the athletes in the sport. I want to be involved in the sport for the rest of my life. If being a coach is the best way for me to give back to the sport then I definitely will,” he said.



Powell, is married to Ghanaian-American, Alyshia Akua Miller. The pair as confirmed by Powell has two children.



All you need to know about Alyshia Akua Miller



Alyshia Akua Miller was born in the capital city of Accra, Ghana. She was born to a Canadian father and a Ghanaian mother who hailed from the Central Region of Ghana.

At the age of 10, Alyshia moved with her family to Canada where she continued her education and followed a sports trajectory, running the 400 metres and relays.



Despite starting as an athlete, Alyshia later switched to modelling and never looked back.



Alyshia established herself in the modelling world after she was scouted in 2012.



Due to her love for modelling and fashion, Alyshia found herself travelling to Denmark, New York, London and other places.



She is signed to some of the top modelling agencies in the world which include Elite Model Management in NYC, LA Models in LA, and The Hive in London.

According to her, getting to live as a model has always been one of her childish dreams because “most girls dream of being a fashion model and being in New York, and I get to do that daily.



As a result of her love for athletics, Alyshia accompanied a friend to Toronto in 2012 and luckily, she met her soon-to-be husband.



