I won't take the club from Nzema land - Haruna Iddrisu after buying Karela United

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Karela United's new owner has shut down reports that he will be relocating the club to the Northern Region after completing a takeover in November 2022.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency and Minority Leader completed his takeover of Karela United before the Ghana Premier League went on break before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



However, he insists that he won't take the club away from the Nzema people, as it has been speculated in the media space since the reports broke that the club has been sold to the parliamentarian.



“I am yet to take over as the new Karela United owner but currently we are in to support the team, we will do our best to put the club forward," he said.



"I heard the news that I am taking the team away from Nzema land, please it is never true."



"The team will remain there because I want to help my sister (Abena Brigidi) to run the club as I said earlier,” footballghana.com quoted Haruna Iddrisu.

Karela United are currently in financial trouble after the passing of its owner, Senator David Brigidi, in 2018.



The former Nigerian senator bought the club in October 2013 and changed its name from Metro Stars to Karela FC.



He further made a huge investment to qualify Karela for the country's top flight after five years.



Karela Oil & Gas in Ghana and Nigeria, Karela Hotels & Resort Ghana, Re-Routine Air Limited, Adef Energy Services, Shores & Savannah (Law Partners), and South Field Petroleum were all owned by him.