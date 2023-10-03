I won’t trade my body for fame – Female sports commentator asserts

Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) sports journalist and commentator Esther Abankwah has disclosed that she is not ready and won’t give out her body in exchange for fame.

In their attempt to advance in their careers, most women have a tendency to become susceptible and are compelled to accept certain proposals.



According to Esther Abankwah, she was very fortunate not to have faced such predicaments as she sailed through to the top with ease.



Narrating her journey to Saddick Adams, the eloquent commentator said “Fortunately for me, I have not encountered any awful experience before and it is because I know my worth and what I bring to the table. I know that I can perform better than a male because I know what my competence is. If you give me a show, I just don’t believe but I do it efficiently so why should I be harassed that if I don’t agree to your demands, I won’t get the opportunity to do this.”



“I know my worth and I will get better offers than the previous. I would rather prefer to walk away. It is when you don’t know your worth and when you have your way through dubious means. It shouldn’t happen that you will have to exchange something in return for another that favors you. It has never happened to me. You deserve the role because you are the ideal candidate to do it, but if you expect something in return, then I will gladly reject the offer”, she added.



Esther Abankwah is the face behind the microphones who give Ghanaians and football lovers the best of English football commentary and also doubles as a Sports analyst and a Producer.



She has fed Ghanaian with the best commentary from the Women’s Premier, the Black Queen, Maidens and Princesses.

