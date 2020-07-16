Sports News

I worship Kotoko, I can never serve Hearts of Oak - Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Evelyn Nsiah Asare has intimated her deep seated disdain for his club's fierce rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

The experienced Sport Journalist says that there is no way she can work for Accra Hearts of Oak because unlike how people support Asante Kotoko she worships the club.



According to the Sunyani Technical University lecturer, there is no way she will serve on the Hearts of Oak board no matter what.



“I would have rejected been a board member of Accra Hearts of oak because I worship Asante Kotoko not just a supporter,” she told Kumasi-based Ashh FM.

Evelyn Nsiah Asare was among an initial nine member board of directors announced by the Manhyia Palace some two months ago.



Sometime later, three other members were added to the initial nine that were appointed with Evelyn Nsiah Asare being the only female on the Kotoko board.



The 12 member board has been tasked by the life patron of the club to put the team in its proper pedestal where they belong to with their focus on talent and infrastructure development.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.