I would have been happy if Hearts of Oak was relegated – Dan Quaye

Dan Quaye3.png Dan Quaye

Sun, 9 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye said he wished his former club was relegated to Division One so they can wake up from the porous performance last season in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians were inches close to being demoted on the final day of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League when they finished 12th on the league log with 42 points, having secured a vital 1-1 draw with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, June 11.

According to the former Ghanaian international, there could have been a massive shake-up at the management level should they have been relegated.

He said that fundamental issues at the team must be addressed, adding that the abysmal display of the club will see no change unless drastic measures are taken.

“I’d have been happy if Hearts had gone on relegation to Division One last season. That would have sent a lesson for our leaders to learn sense," Quaye told Accra-based Happy FM.

He also stated that it would have been ideal for the Phobians to get Annor Walker to fill the current void left by Serbian coach Slavko Matic who failed to complete the season with the continental club masters.

Dan Quaye joined Hearts of Oak from Accra Great Olympics in 1999 and left a decade later having won all there was to win during his stint with the club.

He was a member of the Black Stars team who played in Ghana’s first World Cup in Germany, in 2006 and was a member of the Ghana Black Starlets (U17) at the 1997 FIFA U-17 World Cup Championship in Egypt.

