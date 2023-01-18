I would rather have Messi than Ronaldo - Asamoah Gyan on Messi-Ronaldo debate

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has said he would rather have football icon Lionel Messi in his team than Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Gyan, the difference between the two outstanding players is that Messi is naturally endowed and, unlike Ronaldo, could perform well without training.



He, however, acknowledged Ronaldo's diligence, which Gyan claims has been the secret to the Manchester United legend's success.



"For me, I feel Messi is gifted. You need Messi in your team more than Ronaldo. I admire Ronaldo because of his hard work. He has really worked hard to get to where he is. He is someone who can't go two days without training because he would feel he can't play anymore but Messi can sit for two weeks and do a little shake-up and will still perform. So there is that difference," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.



He further stated why he would rather have Messi on his team than Ronaldo.



"I think Messi will be better in my team because he can take five players out easily," he explained.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been in a neck-to-neck rivalry for over a decade and a half, showing extraordinary quality and drawing a steamy debate as to who is the better footballer and can be considered the Greatest of All Time.



They both have won every trophy available and set numerous records throughout their careers. The only trophy separating the two is the World Cup.



Messi completed the set with the World Cup trophy when he led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



