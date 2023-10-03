I would've cost 120 million in today's market - Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former AC Milan midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has claimed that he would have cost 120 million in the modern transfer market.

He believes present footballers walk into first teams which was not the case in previous years where a player would need more than a season to prove their worth.



Speaking on Vibe with 5, he said the modern game is soft and that one good season would see a player move for an enormous transfer fee.



"It is too soft now, back in the day it was too tough. You have to be the best of the best of the best of the best before you will be able to train with the first team. Today, you play one good season, you score 15 goals then you cost 60 million."



He said if such was the case during his heydays, he would have cost 120 million because he was the best player in the World "at his age".



"Like, I would have cost 150 million back in the day because at my age I was the best in Europe. Sorry, I'm not arrogant but that's the truth. They cost too much money and it's too easy right now...At my age, I came from Germany as the biggest player at 20 to Spurs, no chance. I played what, 50 to 60 games in two years at Spurs."



Kevin Prince Boateng in his 19-year football career, played for 14 different clubs and had two different spells at AC Milan and Hertha Belin.

His total transfer fee throughout his career is 44 million euros, with 10.50 million euros as his highest transfer cost.



Watch Kevin's interview below from the 32 minutes







EE/KPE



