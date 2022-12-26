I would want to play for Kotoko before I retire - Osman Bukari

Ghana international Osman Bukari has reiterated their desire to end his career in the Ghanaian top flight.
The Red Star Belgrade star, who started at Accra Lions in an interview with Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM monitored by Footballghana.com asserted he will play for either Accra Lions or Asante Kotoko before hanging up his boots.
The pacey winger wants to repay the opportunity Accra Lions gave him at the beginning of his career but says Kotoko is an alternative.
“I would like to return to play in the Ghana Premier League before I call it a quit. I will play for Accra Lions again provided they are in the GPL before I retire but Kotoko is an alternative. I’m a huge fan of Kotoko”
The Red Star Belgrade winger was part of the 26 players that represented Ghana at the Mundial, where the Black Stars bow out at the group stage.
The winger who has been in a rich vein of form registered his name on the scoresheet when Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal in the World Cup opening game.
