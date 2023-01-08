IBT Football Club signs partnership deal with FBA FC

The deal will see IBT FC project players of FBA FC

Source: Derrick Ayim, contributor

Ghanaian club Iddrisu Baba Terkper (IBT FC) have signed an agreement with Fund Back Africa FC for the latter to serve as their feeder club.

FBA team owner Vincent expressed delight with the partnership and vowed to ensure that the project is mutually beneficial.



Iddrisu Baba Terkper FC (IBT FC) is a football club that has set out to help street boys with special talents have a place to realize their dreams.

IBT FC have seen about ten players complete their switch to European-based clubs and are willing to do more for emerging players.