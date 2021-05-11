IBT Football Club signs partnership deal with SPOCS

IBT FC Iddrisu have inked a deal with SPOCS

Source: Derrick Ayim

The President of IBT FC Iddrisu Baba Terkper has reached an agreement with SPOCS for a brand opportunity on its jersey.

SPOCS is a Global Sport Marketing & Players Management Agency that operates in Munich, Berlin, Madrid, and several European countries.



Major player in African football, SPOCS organizes an annual tournament with its key and historic Premier League partner club in Ghana (Dreams FC), bringing together scouts from the biggest European clubs.



SPOCS provides expertise across a range of services including the following:



- Advising footballers / managers in their career management and planning, marketing, sponsorships and public relations



- Supporting clubs in the sale and acquisition of players

- Scouting services for football clubs



- Sports investments (advising potential investors on the acquisition and sale of sporting assets), etc.



President of SPOCS Sascha Empacher is responsible for the transfer of African players like Mohamed Salah, Ozan Kabak, Baba Rahman, Mohamed Elneny, and many other top football stars.



Wilfried Lemerle, Director in Spain and France has also helped in the development of the careers of some top stars.



SPOCS have agreed to transfer top performing talents from IBT FC to Europe every season.

Iddrisu Baba Terkper FC (IBT FC) mission is to help street boys with a special talent for playing have a place to realize their dreams.



Usually focused on the best international talents and on world class players, SPOCS has exceptionally accepted IBT FC request and will be featured on the team's future jersey.



Being aware of the major social benefits of football, SPOCS follows and accompanies the growth and professionalization of football clubs in Africa, above all those that care about the community, such as IBT FC.”